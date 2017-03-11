Cooking with SusieQ: Hot DAWG Deer Jerky

Hot DAWG Deer Jerky Recipe submitted by Monte Erwin

This is a marinade I made up several years ago. It is not for the faint of heart. However, you can alter the spice according to personal taste. – Monte Erwin

Hot DAWG Deer Jerky Ingredients:

10 pounds venison
1 bottle Allegro Hot & Spicy Marinade
1 tablespoon mint sauce
1 teaspoon dried mint, crushed
1/4 cup ground cayenne pepper
1/4 cup white vinegar
1/8 cup garlic salt
1/8 cup onion salt
2 tablespoon Lea & Perrins Steak Sauce
2 tablespoon molasses
2 tablespoons seasoned meat tenderizer
20 shakes Frank’s Red Hot Sauce
20 shakes teriyaki sauce
20 shakes Worcestershire sauce
3 tablespoon brown sugar
3 tablespoon McCormick Caribbean jerk seasoning

Hot DAWG Deer Jerky Directions:

Combine all ingredients, except venison, in a plastic jug and shake well.
Place in fridge overnight and occasionally shake a few more times.
Take a deer backstrap and slice into 1/4 inch thick strips going with the grain. (A fillet knife works well for this.)
Add the venison strips to the marinade in a container and allow to marinate over night in the refrigerator.
Remove elk strips from marinade (drain, but don’t rinse).
Remove from marinade and place in dehydrator for approximately 5 hours until cured.

Enjoy,
Monte Erwin

Find more great recipes at Cooking With SusieQ.

