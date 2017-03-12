Cooking with SusieQ: Hot Asian Wild Game Jerky

Amish Jerky Recipe submitted by Rob Collins

I’m making this with venison, elk, antelope and pheasant right now, my proportions are total guess, my seasonings are eyeballed.

– Rob Collins

Hot Asian Wild Game Jerky Ingredients:

Your choice of wild game

4 Anaheim, Black, Habanero or Thai peppers (refer to ‘Pepper Prep’ below)

1 whole garlic clove

1 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup fish sauce

1/2 cup wine (rice, red, white, whatever)

2 teaspoons Sambal Oelek or other Thai chili sauce (Sri Racha is a little fine for my taste, but will work)

2 teaspoons Liquid Smoke

pickling salt

Other additional pepper sauces as you see fit, I use 1 teaspoon Tabasco Habanero sauce.

Pepper Prep:

Dehydrate the following, using cooking spray on the trays first:

3 trays of Anaheim peppers – roasted, peeled and split (I used X-Hot).

1 tray of fresh Habanero peppers

1 whole garlic clove

When dry, grind each separately in a coffee grinder, place ground peppers and garlic in empty seasoning jars.

Hot Asian Wild Game Jerky Directions:

Slice meat into strips and layer in a Tupperware or casserole dish.

Mix soy sauce, fish sauce, wine, chili sauce, Liquid Smoke and additional pepper sauces (optional) in bowl.

Marinate meat strips, ensuring that they are well saturated for a full day (or longer for thicker strips).

Remove strips from marinade and put on a good coat of pickling salt.

Place on food dehydrator races or place in 170°F oven.

Season with ground dried Anaheim peppers (heavy coat), Habanero peppers (be careful!!), garlic (heavy) and coarse fresh ground black pepper.

I season both sides.

This is yummy and is hot enough (understatement) that you won’t scarf a whole batch in a flash. Experience is the best guide to how much pepper seasonings to use.

My advice: heavy on everything EXCEPT the Habanero. Don’t go too nuts on the fish sauce, but realize it’s an ingredient in Worcestershire sauce, so it’s not as weird as it sounds.

Another option is to slather milder green chili and fresh minced garlic on.

Also ridiculously good, especially on antelope.

Please note, that the soy sauce and fish sauce can be found in Asian grocers while the pickling salt can generally be found in the canning section of your local grocer.

