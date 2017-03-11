Cooking with SusieQ: Hickory Smoked Deer Jerky

By

Hickory Smoked Deer Jerky

 

Hickory Smoked Deer Jerky Recipe submitted by Kevin Drees

 

Hickory Smoked Deer Jerky Ingredients:

2 pounds venison
1/4 cup soy sauce
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon Hickory Smoke Salt
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Hickory Smoked Deer Jerky Directions:

Cut venison into 3/8″ to 1/2″ thick strips; set aside.
Mix all the ingredients, except the venison strips, into a container and blend well.
Add the venison strips to the marinade in a container and allow to marinate for 12 to 24 hours in the refrigerator.
Place meat in oven on oven racks; 150°F for about 4 hours, leaving the oven propped slightly open with a wooden spoon.

Hickory Smoked Deer Jerky Tips:
For a sweet honey flavor, substitute 1/8 cup honey for Hickory Smoke salt.

I love this Recipe I hope you do to!
Signed ‘Jerky Lover’,
Kevin Drees

