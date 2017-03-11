Cooking with SusieQ: Hickory Smoke BBQ Venison Jerky

Hickory Smoke BBQ Venison Jerky

 

Recipe submitted by Greg Sizemore

 

Hickory Smoke BBQ Venison Jerky Ingredients:

venison (or other meat)
1 cup soy sauce
1 cup Hickory Smoke BBQ sauce
2 tablespoon brown sugar
2 teaspoon Liquid Smoke
2 teaspoon Tabasco sauce
2 1/2 teaspoons black pepper
1 teaspoon onion salt
1 teaspoon garlic salt
1 teaspoon garlic powder

Hickory Smoke BBQ Venison Jerky Directions:

Cut venison into thick strips; set aside.
Mix all the ingredients, except the venison strips, into a container and blend well.
Add the venison strips to the marinade in a container and allow to marinate over night in the refrigerator.
Remove venison strips from marinade (drain, but don’t rinse).
Place on racks in dehydrator until cured and at desired dryness.

Enjoy,
Greg Sizemore

