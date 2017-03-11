Cooking with SusieQ: Hamburger Jerky

Hamburger Jerky

 

Hamburger Jerky Recipe submitted by Ric Anderson

 

Hamburger Jerky Ingredients:

10 pounds lean ground meat 
1/3 cup salt 
1 tablespoon Cardamom
1 tablespoon of Marjoram
4 tablespoons of Morton Tender Quick
1 tablespoon MSG 
1 teaspoon red pepper 
1 1/2 tablespoons black pepper 
1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder 
3/4 bottle of Liquid Smoke 

Hamburger Jerky Directions:

Mix all the ingredients into a container, blend well and let stand for 1/2 hour.
Press firmly into 2 – 9’x13″ pans and freeze for 8 hours.
Take meat out of the pans and slice into 1/4″ thick slices.
Place in dehydrator until cured, or may be oven dried by setting your oven at lowest temperature possible for about 12 hrs, leaving the oven door propped slightly open with a wooden spoon.

Enjoy,
Ric Anderson

Find more great recipes at Cooking With SusieQ.

