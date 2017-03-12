Cooking with SusieQ: Gladys’ Hot Beef Jerky

Gladys' Hot Beef Jerky

 

Gladys’ Hot Beef Jerky Recipe submitted by Gladys Brehm

 

Gladys’ Hot Beef Jerky Ingredients:

3 pounds London Broil
1/2 cup Liquid Smoke
1/2 pound brown sugar
3 cups soy sauce
3 tablespoons black peppercorn mix
1 tablespoons red pepper Flakes

Gladys’ Hot Beef Jerky Directions:

Cut London Broil into thin slices.
Mix all ingredients, except meat, into a container and blend well.
Add meat and marinade into a container and allow to marinate for 2-3 days in the refrigerator.
Remove meat from the marinade and place onto dehydrator racks.
Dry in Dehydrator for 4-6 hrs, turn once while drying.

Enjoy,
Gladys Brehm

