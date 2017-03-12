Cooking with SusieQ: Elk Jerky

Elk Jerky Recipe submitted by Loren Martin

Elk Jerky Ingredients:

15 to 20 pounds elk strips

1.5 quarts water

2.5 cups brown sugar

1 cup white sugar

1 cup red wine or 2 shots of Canadian whiskey

2 tablespoons cayenne pepper

3 tablespoons coarse black pepper

1 tablespoon garlic salt

1/4 cup salt

10 dashes Tabasco sauce or Dave’s Insanity sauce

2 teaspoons onion powder

1 tablespoon red pepper flakes

Elk Jerky Directions:

Cut elk meat into 3/8″ to 1/2″ thick strips; set aside.

Mix all the ingredients, except the elk strips, into a container and blend well.

Add the elk strips to the marinade in a container and allow to marinate for 12 to 24 hours in the refrigerator.

Remove elk strips from marinade (drain, but don’t rinse).

Place on racks and smoke with cherry wood or hickory until meat is done to your liking; being careful not to overcook.

This won’t be too hot. If you want really hot jerky, finely mince 5 habanero peppers and add them to the marinade along with 3 to 5 tablespoons of dried habanero powder.

Its actually pretty darn good!!!!

Enjoy,

Loren Martin





