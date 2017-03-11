Cooking with SusieQ: Doug’s Venison Jerky

Doug’s Venison Jerky Ingredients:

4 pounds venison
4 tablespoons salt
4 tablespoons course black pepper
2 1/2 tablespoons paprika
1/2 tablespoon MSG (optional)
1 tablespoon Morton Nature’s Seasonings
1/2 tablespoons garlic powder
3 tablespoons Lawry’s Seasoned Salt
1 cup Worcestershire sauce
4 cups red wine vinegar
cayenne pepper (to taste)

Doug’s Venison Jerky Directions:

Cut venison into thick strips.
Mix all the ingredients except the venison strips, into a container and blend well.
Add the venison strips to the marinade and allow to marinate for 4 or longer hours in the refrigerator.
Remove venison strips from marinade (drain, but don’t rinse).
I prefer to smoke mine until dry, but the venison can be dehydrated in oven or dehydrator if preferred.
Place in plastic bags for storage.

Enjoy,
Doug
Lady Lake, FL

