Cooking with SusieQ: Dixie Jerky

Dixie Jerky Recipe submitted by Cassandra Kennedy

Dixie Jerky Ingredients:

choice of meat – deer, beef or turkey is good too!

10 ounces soy sauce

10 ounces teriyaki sauce

1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons Liquid Smoke

1 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons dark brown sugar

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon Old Bay Seasoning

1 teaspoon of your favorite sauce (mine is Trappey’s)

water or beer (whatever the pocketbook allows!)

Dixie Jerky Directions:

Cut meat into thick strips; set aside.

Mix all the ingredients, except the meat strips, into a container and blend well.

Add the meat strips to the marinade in a container, adding water or beer to cover meat strips, and allow to marinate for up to 18 hours in the refrigerator.

Remove meat strips from marinade (drain, but don’t rinse).

Place on racks in dehydrator or your favorite sunny spot (safe from critters of course, and allow to cure.

Now, get ya’self a good beer or homemade wine, some hoop cheese and crackers, and some good country music and you’ll be in heaven! :)

Enjoy,

Cassandra Kennedy





