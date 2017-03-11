Cooking with SusieQ: Crock Pot Deer Jerky

Crock Pot Deer Jerky Recipe submitted by Unknown

 

Crock Pot Deer Jerky Ingredients:

2-3 pounds venison
1/2 cup soy sauce
1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons accent
2 teaspoons seasoned salt
1 teaspoons garlic salt
2 teaspoons onion powder
1 teaspoons black pepper
1 teaspoons Liquid Smoke
dash red pepper

Crock Pot Deer Jerky Directions:

Cut venison into 3/8″ to 1/2″ thick strips; set aside.
Mix all the ingredients, except the venison strips, into a container and blend well.
Place venison and marinade in crock pot, on low, for 2 1/2 hours.
Remove venison, place on cookie sheets, and put in preheated oven at 175°F for 50 minutes (longer for drier jerky). (Leave oven door propped slightly open with a wooden spoon.)


