Cooking with SusieQ: Colonel Stivers’ Jerky

Colonel Stivers’ Jerky Recipe submitted by Hank

Colonel Stivers’ Jerky Ingredients:

2 pounds of flank steak (beef, elk or moose)

2/3 cup of soy sauce

2/3 cup Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

2 teaspoons of Lawry’s Seasoning Salt

Colonel Stivers’ Jerky Directions:

Slice flank steak diagonally with the grain of the meat into very thin slices (If slightly frozen it slices more easily).

Mix all the ingredients, except the meat strips, into a container and blend well.

Add the meat strips to the marinade and allow to marinate for 12 hours or overnight in the refrigerator.

Be sure all pieces are coated well with marinade.

Drain excess marinade.

Place meat on paper towels to soak up marinade.

Meat should be squeezed as dry as possible in paper towels.

Place individual pieces of meat on rack in oven at 140-160°F for 7 to 12 hours, or until meat is dry throughout.

Leave oven door slightly open during the drying process.

Meat can also be hung in the oven by placing a wooden toothpick in each piece and strung from the rack.

Store finished jerky in an airtight container.

It keeps for several months, but it is likely that it will be consumed by the master hunter, kids, or the cook within a few days.

Enjoy,

Hank





