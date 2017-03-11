Cooking with SusieQ: Blade’s Yankee Venison Jerky

Blade’s Yankee Venison Jerky Recipe submitted by Mike Fourney (aka Blade)

Blade’s Yankee Venison Jerky Ingredients:

5 pounds of venison

5 teaspoons salt

1/3 cup Worcestershire sauce

1 finely chopped onion

5 teaspoons black pepper (or less, to taste)

Blade’s Yankee Venison Jerky Directions:

Cut venison into thick strips.

Mix all the ingredients, except the venison strips, into a container and blend well.

Add the venison strips to the marinade and allow to marinate for 12 to 24 hours in the refrigerator.

Remove venison strips from marinade (drain, but don’t rinse).

Place venison strips on racks in dehydrator and allow to dry until cured.

All the ingredients can be adjusted to taste.

As you can see above, I like black pepper, so the amounts listed might be reduced to 2-2 tablespoons for those that don’t have the same palate for its’ flavor.

Enjoy,

Blade





