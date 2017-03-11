Cooking with SusieQ: Blade’s Valley Style Venison Jerky

Cooking with SusieQ: Missouri Deer Jerky Missouri Deer Jerky Recipe submitted by J. Gard Missouri Deer Jerky Ingredients: 2 pounds venison 1/4 cup soy sauce 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder 1/2 teaspoon onion powder 1…

Cooking with SusieQ: Oregon Deer Jerky Oregon Deer Jerky Recipe submitted by Jim and Helen Oregon Deer Jerky Ingredients: 10 pounds venison 2 cups brown sugar 1 teaspoon pepper 1 teaspoon garlic powder 2 teaspoons onion powder 1…

Cooking with SusieQ: Syl's Meat Mix Jerky Syl's Meat Mix Jerky Recipe submitted by Syl Syl's Meat Mix Jerky Ingredients: 1 pound chicken breast 1 pound pork 1 pound beef 1/4 cup of soy sauce 3 tablespoons brown sugar…

Cooking with SusieQ: Doug's Venison Jerky Doug's Venison Jerky Recipe submitted by Doug Doug's Venison Jerky Ingredients: 4 pounds venison 4 tablespoons salt 4 tablespoons course black pepper 2 1/2 tablespoons paprika 1/2 tablespoon MSG (optional) 1 tablespoon…

Cooking with SusieQ: Blade's Colorado Pioneer Venison Jerky Blade's Colorado Pioneer Venison Jerky Recipe submitted by Mike Fourney (aka Blade) Blade's Colorado Pioneer Venison Jerky Ingredients: 5 pounds of venison 6 teaspoons salt 20 teaspoons black pepper 2 cups beef…

Cooking with SusieQ: A-1 Steak Sauce Venison Jerky A-1 Steak Sauce Venison Jerky Recipe submitted by Missie Treskolasky A-1 Steak Sauce Venison Jerky Ingredients: 3 pounds venison (or beef) 1/2 cup water 1/3 cup soy sauce 1/4 cup A-1 Steak…

Cooking with SusieQ: Hickory Smoke BBQ Venison Jerky Hickory Smoke BBQ Venison Jerky Recipe submitted by Greg Sizemore Hickory Smoke BBQ Venison Jerky Ingredients: venison (or other meat) 1 cup soy sauce 1 cup Hickory Smoke BBQ sauce 2 tablespoon…

Cooking with SusieQ: Montreal Steak Jerky Montreal Steak Jerky Recipe submitted by Candy I tend to just throw a little of whatever I have in to make jerky. However, this combination of ingredients lends the meat an excellent flavor.…

Cooking with SusieQ: Crock Pot Deer Jerky Crock Pot Deer Jerky Recipe submitted by Unknown Crock Pot Deer Jerky Ingredients: 2-3 pounds venison 1/2 cup soy sauce 1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce 2 teaspoons accent 2 teaspoons seasoned salt 1…

Cooking with SusieQ: Hot DAWG Deer Jerky Hot DAWG Deer Jerky Recipe submitted by Monte Erwin This is a marinade I made up several years ago. It is not for the faint of heart. However, you can alter the spice…

Cooking with SusieQ: Hamburger Jerky Hamburger Jerky Recipe submitted by Ric Anderson Hamburger Jerky Ingredients: 10 pounds lean ground meat 1/3 cup salt 1 tablespoon Cardamom 1 tablespoon of Marjoram 4 tablespoons of Morton Tender Quick 1…

Cooking with SusieQ: Smoked Venison Jerky Smoked Venison Jerky Recipe submitted by Keith & Michelle Lawson Smoked Venison Jerky Ingredients: Please note that this recipe is for Smokers only! venison garlic salt ground black pepper (to taste) Smoked…

Cooking with SusieQ: Hickory Smoked Deer Jerky Hickory Smoked Deer Jerky Recipe submitted by Kevin Drees Hickory Smoked Deer Jerky Ingredients: 2 pounds venison 1/4 cup soy sauce 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce 1/2 teaspoon black pepper 1 teaspoon Hickory…

Cooking with SusieQ: Dixie Jerky Dixie Jerky Recipe submitted by Cassandra Kennedy Dixie Jerky Ingredients: choice of meat - deer, beef or turkey is good too! 10 ounces soy sauce 10 ounces teriyaki sauce 1/4 cup Worcestershire…

Cooking with SusieQ: Tree Branch Jerky Tree Branch Jerky Recipe submitted by Chops Perry Tree Branch Jerky Ingredients: 3 pounds venison 2 tablespoons Liquid Smoke 1/4 cup soy sauce 1 tablespoon Tabasco sauce 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce 3…

Cooking with SusieQ: Swan Soy Sauce Jerky Swan Soy Sauce Jerky Recipe submitted by George Spell Swan Soy Sauce Jerky Ingredients: Your meat of choice 1 cup Swan soy sauce (Kikkoman will do in a pinch) 4 ounces Hickory…

Cooking with SusieQ: Add-a-Flavor Jerky Add-a-Flavor Jerky Recipe submitted by Scotty O Add-a-Flavor Jerky Ingredients: Red meat - can be beef, deer, elk, moose, buffalo or any other critter (bear not recommended, too greasy) salt (enough to…

Cooking with SusieQ: Blade's Taj Mahal Venison Jerky Blade's Taj Mahal Venison Jerky Recipe submitted by Mike Fourney (aka Blade) Blade's Taj Mahal Venison Jerky Ingredients: 5 pounds of venison 5 teaspoons salt 3 teaspoons curry powder 5 teaspoons black…

Cooking with SusieQ: Blade's Yankee Venison Jerky Blade's Yankee Venison Jerky Recipe submitted by Mike Fourney (aka Blade) Blade's Yankee Venison Jerky Ingredients: 5 pounds of venison 5 teaspoons salt 1/3 cup Worcestershire sauce 1 finely chopped onion 5…

Cooking with SusieQ: Cow Puncher Jerky Cow Puncher Jerky Recipe submitted by John I not sure why but I love the taste of beef. When I eat meat I like to taste it. Have you ever grilled a great…

Cooking with SusieQ: La Choy Soy Sauce Jerky La Choy Soy Sauce Jerky Recipe submitted by Doc La Choy Soy Sauce Jerky Ingredients: 8 pounds meat 16 ounces La Choy Soy Sauce 2 ounces Liquid Smoke 2 ounces Worcestershire sauce…

Cooking with SusieQ: Venison and Low Carb Alfredo Sauce with Spaghetti Squash A healthy meal that started out as two separate recipes that SusieQ combined into one incredible taste treat. Looking to eat more healthy? SusieQ will have more coming. Eat well, eat healthy with wild game.…

Cooking with SusieQ: Venison Burger, Sausage, Broccoli Alfredo Here is a healthy, low carb meal sure to get your taste buds dancing. Another great recipe from Sue 'SusieQ' Burch.

Cooking with SusieQ: Venison Taco Soup Nothing better than a hot bowl of Venison Taco Soup to perk you up and warm your belly. Suzie 'Q' shows you just how easy it is.

Cooking With SusieQ: Venison & Potato Casserole Another great recipe from Susie 'Q' guaranteed to make your mouth water and set your taste buds to jumping. This is good old fashion comfort food.

Cooking With SusieQ: Chunky Venison & Corn Chili Nothing better than a hot, spicy bowl of chili except maybe a steamy bowl of Chunky Venison & Corn Chili. If you have the venison or just beef, follow SusieQ's recipe for a real taste…

Cooking With SusieQ: Venison Cube Steak Parmesan It just doesn't get much better, more scrumptiously mouth-watering good than this dish. SusieQ, once again puts the food on the plate we all can't wait to get our teeth into. Enjoy.

Cooking With SusieQ: Venison Stuffed Cabbage Leaves Here is another great mouth watering meal from the bowhunting.net SusieQ Burch. Easy to make and no one will leave your table hungry after this great Venison treat.

Cooking With SusieQ: Venison Sausage Meatballs SuzieQ offers up another scrumptious meal with venison, egg and cheese, Meatballs that will melt in your mouth and, for those who worry about such things, low carb. Enjoy.

Cooking With SusieQ: Venison Sausage Venison Sausage 1 lb ground venison 3 tsp. sage 1 tsp. salt 3/4 tsp. black pepper 1 tsp. red pepper (if you don't want it spicy I suggest you cut down on the red…

Cooking with SusieQ: Mexican Steak Fry This month Susie Q takes us south of the border for some mouth-watering Mexican Steak Fry, pass the hot sauce.

Cooking with SusieQ: Baked Salmon If you like good salmon this new recipe from Sue is going to make your mouth water. A nice glass of wine and a crisp salad and you have a great meal.

Cookin' With SusieQ: Spinach Venison Quiche Spinach Venison Quiche 1 9" unbaked pastry shell 1/2 lb. ground venison 1/2 lb. sliced fresh mushrooms 1/2 cup chopped onion 1/2 cup chopped green pepper 1 10 oz. package frozen chopped spinach (thawed…

Cooking with SusieQ: Venison Taco Bake Ingredients: 1 pound ground Venison 1 packet taco seasoning 3 flour tortillas (I used medium and mine were 8") 1/2 cup Salsa Con Queso 2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend Directions: Brown…

Cooking with SusieQ: Venison Sloppy Joe Stuffed Peppers This month Sue shows you a great way to use any meat but venison is in the peppers and on the table today.

Cooking with SusieQ: Two for Thanksgiving Another great meal is just waiting to be made in this months lip smacking receipt from Chef SusieQ.

Cooking With SusieQ - Chopped Venison Steak and Gravy Here's another lip smacking meal with venison, SusieQ style.

Cooking With SusieQ - Mustard Fried Venison Mustard Fried Venison - What you Need. Venison (backstraps, cube steak, steak, etc) French's mustard ( Spicy Brown mustard is good too) Flour Salt Pepper Salt and pepper venison, then coat with mustard. Coat…

Venison or Beef Stew by Susie Q For supper, we had stew beef over rice and corn. This is how my Mom cooked stew beef.

Venison or Beef Roast & Yellow Crookneck Squash Casserole Another great meal and SusieQ shows you how it's done.

Homemade Chicken Salad Chicken Salad is easy to make, delicious to eat in a variety of ways so, let's get to cooking.

Making Venison Vegetable Soup Nothing is better than a hot bowl of freshly made soup. A reward for your hunting season.

Meal of the Month: Venison Chili Beans Have friends over and serve with sour cream, grated cheddar cheese and corn chips.

SusieQ Gets a Barnett Penetrator I love to bow hunt and the Barnett has enabled me to do what I truly love to do.

Meal of the Month: Venison Hot Dog Chili Delicious Chili should take from 30 to 45 mins. simmering on low depending on your stove.

Cooking with SusieQ: Marinated Cube Steaks An easy way for mouth watering venison marinated and grilled for a great meal. A recipe from Sue (SuzieQ) Burch.

Cooking with SusieQ: Venison Chuck Wagon Steaks A great Venison Chuck Wagon Steaks recipe from Cooking with SusieQ! Enjoy this Recipe and leave a comment!

Cooking with SusieQ: Southwest Stew In skillet, brown beef and onions. Drain excess fat. Add remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Simmer, covered, 15 to 20 minutes. Garnish with Cheddar cheese if you like but dish is very tasty…

Cooking with SusieQ: Summer Sausage A great Summer Sausage recipe from Cooking with SusieQ! Send in your recipes.