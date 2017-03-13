Cooking with SusieQ: Blade’s EZ Style Venison Jerky

Blade’s EZ Style Venison Jerky Recipe submitted by Mike Fourney (aka Blade)

Blade’s EZ Style Venison Jerky Ingredients:

5 pounds of venison

5 teaspoons salt

1 1/2 cup soy sauce

5 teaspoons black pepper (or less, to taste)

1 cup red wine vinegar

1/4 cup brown sugar

Blade’s EZ Style Venison Jerky Directions:

Cut venison into thick strips.

Mix all the ingredients, except the venison strips, into a container and blend well.

Add the venison strips to the marinade and allow to marinate for 12 to 24 hours in the refrigerator.

Remove venison strips from marinade (drain, but don’t rinse).

Place venison strips on racks in dehydrator and allow to dry until cured.

All the ingredients can be adjusted to taste.

I like black pepper, so the amounts listed might be reduced to 2-2 tablespoons for those that don’t have the same palate for its’ flavor.

Enjoy,

Blade





