Cooking with SusieQ: Billy Joe White’s 3 Ingredient Jerky

Billy Joe White's 3 Ingredient Jerky

Billy Joe White's 3 Ingredient Jerky

 

Billy Joe White’s 3 Ingredient Jerky Recipe submitted by Billy Joe White

I am legally blind, USAF retured and 81 years young – Billy Joe White

Billy Joe White’s 3 Ingredient Jerky Ingredients:

Any red meat
Soy sauce
Homemade jalapeno powder

Billy Joe White’s 3 Ingredient Jerky Directions:

Slice meat at #8 on a butcher’s slicer (roughly 3/16″)
Marinate overnight in Soy sauce.
Spread meat on dehydrator trays (I use a 9 tray Excalibur Dehydrator).
Sprinkle with homemade jalapeno powder to taste
My wife sets the time and temperature


