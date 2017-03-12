Cooking with SusieQ: Amish Jerky

Amish Jerky Recipe submitted by Steven Bloss

Amish Jerky Ingredients:

5 pounds of ground sirloin

2 tablespoons fine milled salt

1 teaspoon Cinnamon

1 teaspoon Allspice

2 teaspoon fine pepper

1 packet McCormick Southwest Marinade

1/8 cup rendered beef fat (can use pork fat, for ease)

Amish Jerky Directions:

Mix everything but the sirloin together and set on stove until ‘weeping’.

Grind together with sirloin until everything is mixed well.

If you have a jerky press, use that to make sticks or strips or slice meat into 1/8″ strips.

Sear outside of strips in a pan (to avoid breakage during the drying process).

Lay on a metal rack above stove for 6 hours, depending on height of rack.

When jerky is dry to the touch, and a medium-dark brown, wrap it in cheesecloth and set in the pantry until the following day.

When this is done, wrap it in waxed paper or freezer paper, then in aluminum foil.

Stack tightly and wait…

In 2 days, you will have tender, flavorful, pressed jerky with no need to refrigerate.

*if pork fat is used, keep in freezer up to 6 months

Enjoy!!!

Steven





