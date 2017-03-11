Cooking with SusieQ: Add-a-Flavor Jerky

By

Add-a-Flavor Jerky Ingredients:

Red meat – can be beef, deer, elk, moose, buffalo or any other critter (bear not recommended, too greasy)
salt (enough to cure)
brown sugar
use a flavor to add from the list below or use your imagination!

  • Hot – red pepper
  • Smoky – Liquid Smoke
  • Sweet – sugar
  • Sweet & Bitter- limes

*I would only say marinade for a minimum of 2 days*

Add-a-Flavor Jerky Directions:

Cut meat into thick strips.
Mix all the ingredients, except the meat strips, into a container and blend well.
Add the meat strips to the marinade and allow to marinate for 48 hours in the refrigerator.
Remove meat strips from marinade (drain, but don’t rinse).
Place meat strips into dehydrator until done.

Enjoy
Scotty O

