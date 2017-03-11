Cooking with SusieQ: A-1 Steak Sauce Venison Jerky

By

A-1 Steak Sauce Venison Jerky

 

A-1 Steak Sauce Venison Jerky Recipe submitted by Missie Treskolasky

 

A-1 Steak Sauce Venison Jerky Ingredients:

3 pounds venison (or beef)
1/2 cup water
1/3 cup soy sauce
1/4 cup A-1 Steak Sauce
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
2 teaspoons Accent
2 teaspoons Tabasco Sauce
2 teaspoons Liquid Smoke
2 teaspoons Worcestershire Sauce
2 teaspoons Lawry’s Seasoned Salt
1 teaspoons salt

A-1 Steak Sauce Venison Jerky Directions:

Cut venison meat into thick strips (1/8″); set aside.
Mix all the ingredients, except the venison strips, into a container and blend well.
Add the venison strips to the marinade in a container and allow to marinate over night in the refrigerator; stirring occasionally.
Remove venison strips from marinade (drain, but don’t rinse).
Place on racks on food dehydrator and dry until cured.

Enjoy,
Missie Treskolasky

Find more great recipes at Cooking With SusieQ.

  , ,

Cooking with SusieQ: A-1 Steak Sauce Venison Jerky added by on
View all posts by Sue Burch →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.