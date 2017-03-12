Cooking with SusieQ: 5 Ingredient Jerky

5 Ingredient Jerky Recipe submitted by Unknown

5 Ingredient Jerky Ingredients:

meat of your choice

plus 4 equal parts of:

Worcestershire sauce

teriyaki sauce

soy sauce

water or beer

5 Ingredient Jerky Directions:

Cut meat into thick strips.

Mix all the ingredients, except the meat strips, into a container and blend well.

Add the meat strips to the marinade and allow to marinate for 12 to 24 hours in the refrigerator.

Remove meat strips from marinade (drain, but don’t rinse).

Place on racks in dehydrator and dry until cured.

5 Ingredient Jerky Tips:

Eat jerky as is, or sprinkle with ground black pepper, ground white pepper or other seasonings prior to drying.

For a sweeter jerky add a little brown sugar to the marinade…





Find more great jerky recipes or for other recipes visit Cooking With SusieQ.