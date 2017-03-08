COMPLETE PASS THRU ON CAPE BUFFALO

By

A Complete Pass-Through on Cape Buffalo – Down in 25 Seconds

Watch as this bowhunter arrows a big Cape Buffalo at 15-yards and gets a complete pass-through. In 25.15 seconds the large bull in on the ground.

Watch closely and see the arrow fall to the ground as the bull runs a short distance and goes down. This is a complete pass through. The arrow and broadhead penetrated the near side rib and the far side rib and out the other side. That’s the kind of penetration the GrizzlyStik system delivers.

