King George Gets a New Hoyt. Something to Really Sing About

Straight Talk Interview: Shirley Bonamie
Frank interviews a great lady who worked closely with Papa Bear at Bear Archery and lived the early years in Grayling, through the move to Gainesville, Fl, then to a fledgling Muzzy Products and her…
Straight Talk Interview: Ann Clark - Part II
Part II: Straight Talk Interview - Archery Hall of Fame Archer, performer and icon, Ann Clark
Straight Talk Interview: Ann Clark - Part I
This special interview was done in 2006 and was one lost when bowhunting.net changed to a new format. I wanted to bring this back so it would be available forever on bowhunting.net
Interview: Jim Crumley, The Inventor Of Modern Camouflage
Jim Crumley created Trebark camouflage and forever changed camouflage for hunters. Here is his story.
The Aspirin Buster Show Delights RV Show
Frank Addington, Jr, the Aspirin Buster takes his Bow and Arrow Razzle Dazzle show to Greensboro where he once again thrilled the audience with his archery skills and showmanship.
You Can't Go Back? Really? Frank Did.
It has been 31 years since Frank did the first shooting exhibition for the Virginia Outdoor Sportsman Show and he just went back for the 2nd and last time.
Cathy Addington Gets #20
The atmosphere at the Dyer bear camp was happy because Cathy Addington had done it! Pop, guide Danny Dyer and Ted Nugent all posed for photos with Cathy and #20. She was smiling ear to…
INTERVIEW: Dick Mauch, Part 6, What would Fred Bear do? That was the question?
We didn't take too long to strike a deal on the family business and then I was in the market to get down to serious talk with Fred and Bear Archery.
Bow and Arrow Razzle Dazzle At the MJ&M Empowering Kids Event
When Coach Mack Brown teamed up with singer Jack Ingram and actor Mathew McConaughey to form Mack, Jack & McConaughey (or MJ&M) it was the perfect combination to host a wonderful event to raise money…
Interview: Dick Mauch, Bowhunting & Archery Pioneer
Meet Dich Mauch, Archery and Bowhunting pioneer and icon who played an important part in the growth of the small archery and bowhunting community of the 50's to today's 3-million bowhunters.
Straight Shot with Frank Addington, Jr.
People make an industry and for Frank Addington, Jr it's the people of our sport who make up many of his monthly columns.
Straight Shot is Back
It's been a few years as Frank Addington Jr enjoyed the first years of new son Luke but now he's back doing what he loves to do and contributing to bowhunting.net. Welcome back Frank.
Aspirinbuster Show Comes to Select Cabela's
This summer you can catch Frank Addington's Aspirin Buster Instinctive Archery Show at several Cabela's on the East coast. If you like archery you won't want to miss this show.
Archery "Deep in the heart of Texas."
From archery exhibitions in the famous Cow Palace in San Francisco to shows at Tavern on the Green in New York City Frank always loves coming back to Texas.
Straight Shot With Frank Addington Jr.
New Website Coming Very soon I'll have a new website for our instinctive archery shows.
Where's Frank
I remember seeing those "Where's Waldo" posters years ago and was recently reminded of that when Chuck Adams called.
My Bow Collection... Minus Three
What do you do with a bow used for exhibition shooting when it retired from the stage? Frank gives a few away to people who are truly special.
Straight Talk Interview: G. Fred Asbell
Franks Addington, Jr and another great interview with one of archery's icons, G. Fred Asbell is and has been a great representative for the sport of archery.
Straight Talk Interview: Norb Mullaney
Norb Mullaney, a true icon in the archery industry who single handedly set the standards for comprehensive equipment reviews.
For my Father
Father's Day is one day we honor those men who raised us. Frank does his dad proud.
Bow & Arrow Razzle Dazzle...Deep in the Heart of Texas
Frank is happy to be back in Texas for the 3rd Annual Texas Great Outdoor Expo in Midland
A Heavenly Birthday Party - Papa Bear
Hard to believe - Fred Bear would have turned 110 on this date, March 5. Happy Birthday Fred.
Aspirinbuster at Indiana Deer, Turkey and Waterfowl Expo
Once again Frank thrills the audience with his archery shooting hitting aspirins and mustard seeds
Straight Talk Interview: Diane Miller
Diane Miller has been one of the driving forces in archery since the 60's and is now Executive Dir. Archery Hall of Fame.
Aspirinbuster Visits Chicago Outdoor Sportsman Show
Ole' Blue eyes was right, "Chicago is my kind of town." Great town where so many archery heroes have performed!
Aspirinbuster takes show to Windy City
January 26-29 Frank will be in making his first public appearance in Chicago in 27 years!
Straight Talk Interview: George Gardner
George Gardner - life long archer, hunter, mentor, Hall of Fame Inductee, President Ten Point Crossbows.
Straight Talk - Mike Steger
Mike Steger foster son of Fred and Henrietta Bear talks to Frank Addington, Jr.
Aspirin Buster Cranks it up for 2012
Wowing audiences everywhere Frank adds 12 arrows and mustard seeds to his show.
The Aspirin Buster Tour Rolls On
The Aspirin Buster shares some of this summer's shows.
Memories of our friend Dick Lattimer
Ponca State Park Frank, Dick and Carol Mauch pay tribute to the life of Dick Lattimer.
Straight Talk Interview: Tink Nathan
Tink Nathan exclusive Bowhunting.Net Straight Talk Interview. Covers legends beginnings, bowhunts, marketing, Tink's Scent and Lures, Professional Hunter in Africa.
Archery Icon Dick Lattimer Passes
An archery industry icon worked for Bear Archery, headed up the Archery Manufacturers Organization, on the board of the Archery Hall of Fame
Even Aspirin Busters Miss
I missed a log cabin, from the inside. Yes, from the inside. Luckily there were only three witnesses to this story, Dick, his wife Carol, and myself.
Straight Talk Interview: Bob Barrie
From humble beginnings through Herter's and rocky Mt. Broadheads Bob Barrie epitomizes the sport.
Aspirin Bustin' with Hoyt Bows for 21 years!
July 1, 2011 marks 21 years of me having a Hoyt bow in my hand and on stage. As I enter my 21st year on their prostaff I am thankful for a career that's been…
The Man With The Kodiak Bow
Here is a poem from George Stout about Fred Bear. Our sport of bowhunting would not be what it is, were it not for the Kodiak bow.
Straight Shot: Old Friends and More
I am just now catching up after a busy winter and spring, and it seems that just yesterday it was January. Where does time go? I didn't even get to Spring gobbler hunt this year,…
Airports, Highways and Backroads
The HAVE BOW WILL TRAVEL tour rolls on... after 26 years folks still come out and watch a guy shoot a bow.
Addington's Case of Choice
I have to protect my bows and gear and make certain when I arrive at a instinctive archery exhibition that my bows will be ready to roll.
Have Bow, Will Travel Tour Rolls On
2011 is off and running and my schedule has been full! It's been a good run of shows thus far and I'm looking forward to our March dates. My Hoyt Formula RX bows are shooting…
Legends Lost
With the recent passing of Bill Krenz, Ed Bilderback, and Doug Walker it suddenly occurred to me that when you consider Glenn St. Charles passed away last Fall how many bowhunting legends we have lost…
Happy New Year from Frank
2010 was a pretty busy year. This marked my 25th year on stage and I had some big events to attend to mark this special occasion. In the show season I made appearances at some…
Plum Creek Memories
Tucked away in a quiet north western corner of Nebraska among the ranches in the Sand Hills is a very special place. A cozy and comfortable cabin that's happened to host a who's who of…
Sarah Palin & Ted Nugent in WV
In support of a candidate that is running for the US Senate from West Virginia for the Republican Party, Ted Nugent and Sarah Palin were in Charleston, West Virginia for the event.
Ponca Outdoor Expo
Expos are the best recruitment tool we have for the future of outdoor sports. The Ponca State Park is the site for an annual Outdoor Expo that features lots of stuff for families to see…
Sharing a Stage with Ted Nugent
When Dick Mauch, Bruce Cull, and Ted Nugent want you to do a gig, you do it.
Fred Bear Showed Us How
In the 1970’s s Dick Lattimer and company at Bear Archery came out with a slogan that was pretty popular on bumper stickers and T-Shirts. It said five simple but very true words, “Fred Bear…
Earl Campbell GALA in Austin, Texas
The Earl Campbell Gala was a big time and a good time was had by all. The event was an exclusive dinner held at the Cool River Café in Austin on Saturday, August 28, 2010.…
"Deep in the Heart of Texas" with my Hoyt bow
The year was 2006. I was in a hotel room in California at a sports…