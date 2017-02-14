VIDEO REVIEW: ULTIMATE GROUND BLIND

By

Is The Ultimate Ground Blind From Field & Stream Really The Ultimate? Wade Nolan Thinks So. Here’s Why…

If you’ve hunted in portable-pop-up ground blinds in the last 15 years you might feel they are useful hunting tools. Or if you’ve shot your arrow through the fabric around the shooting window and missed, not because of a bad shot but because the windows were shaped incorrectly or positioned too high or too low. Many people have told me they think the blind they used was not designed by and for hunters. And they were right.

But the Field & Stream Ultimate Ground Blind is, from the ground up the design of this F&S blind was thoughtfully designed by hunters. Click on the image above and let’s talk about it.

For more about F&S visit the Field & Stream website.

More Videos and Articles By Wade Nolan Go To  To Wade Nolan

  , ,

VIDEO REVIEW: ULTIMATE GROUND BLIND added by on
View all posts by Wade Nolan →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.