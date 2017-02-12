VIDEO: MICHELLE EICHLER MAKES WILD TURKEY CUTLETS

VIDEO: BULL ELK CALLED TO LADY BOWHUNTER Elk calling done right. Watch this Colorado Bull Elk called in from 80 yards and stops only a few steps from Anetta. She wants to wait for a better shot angle ...

The Bowhunter’s Field Manual: By Judd Cooney Judd Cooney shares his wealth of bowhunting and hunting information with tips and tactics for pursuing whitetail and Coues deer, elk, caribou, moose, bears, antelopes, mule and blacktail deer, and cougars.

VaneTec Intros Heavy Duty (HD) Vane to High Profile Series The HD vane has the same shape and weight consistency as the regular 2" High Profile but has been thickened so that is dramatically tougher, weighs 6.5 grains with a slightly wider base.

The Hunt for Shorty As some of you know I manage the farms I hunt with some strict restrictions. One of the incredible deer on this one property was named Shorty. I had never seen Shorty before August 8th…

Bowtech Partners with Train to Hunt for 2017 Season This partnership will give fans unprecedented access into the training and competition of several Bowtech shooters including 2016 champion Courtney LeVesque.

Bad Boy Off Road Launches Stampede Sales Event This special event, which runs through Jan. 7, 2017, offers $1,000 off any new 80HP Stampede or Stampede XTR 4X4, plus 1.99 percent interest for 36 months.

Trapping: The Other Management Tool For those who love the outdoors and hunting and are looking for another avenue to help manage a wildlife area and cull out some of the predators of game animals, Ryan Nikkel shows the benefits…

Bad Boy Off Road Offers $750 in Free Accessories Bad Boy Off Road, a Textron Specialized Vehicles brand, announces a powerful offer for side-by-side enthusiasts who like to customize their vehicles: Purchase a new 80HP Stampede 4x4 and receive up to $750 in free…

Territory Wars: Managing Land Where Whitetail and Mule Deer Overlap Typically, whitetails prefer a brush density of around 75%, while mule deer prefer more open rangeland with brush density at 40%. However, whitetail and mule do exist in the same habitat and on occasion, do…

Secrets From the Pros: Larry Norton & Eddie Salter Larry Norton and Eddie Salter are two of today's best deer hunting experts. Here are some great ideas to help you be a better whitetail hunter.

My 'Once in a Lifetime' Buck The buck was walking quickly and blew right through my first shooting lane. I drew my bow as he entered the second. As he approached the center of it, I bleated with my mouth to…

Wildgame Recipes: Deli Style Corned Beef, Venison, Bison, Elk... Craig Schoenberg was here past week and liked the corned venison I cooked. I promised him the recipe and decided to go public with it here on bowhunting.net.

Turkey Tips and Techniques Patience, choosing the right setups and knowing the lay of the land you’re hunting are keys to being successful. Don’t be in a hurry to leave a property because of no response to your calls.

The Doe in my Face I let my bow down, still nocked with my Deep Impact arrows. I was sure this deer would never come back as not only did I startle her, I was standing next to a tree…

Nikon Intros Arrow ID 3000 Range Finder TRU-TARGET and ID Technology empowers the ARROW ID 3000 to remove the guesswork out of any shot's equation, allowing archers to focus on the most critical aspect of hunts or competitions: shot execution.

A Buck for Jennifer We had five bucks in front of us, shielding and protecting Tex. Five minutes into his appearance Jennifer was about to have a stroke, so impatiently eager she was to take her shot. Finally it…

Bowhunting for Coyotes The well camouflaged bowhunter above him was already at full draw and settling the green pin just behind his shoulder. The trigger of the release moved backwards and the broadhead was on its way to…

New Base Layer Technology for Hunters From Badlands Two years of intense research and testing of the effectiveness of base layers has led to the release of the Calor (Latin for heat) and Algus (Latin for “cool to the touch”) systems.

The Science Behind Sustainable Use Today, the deer population of Virginia actually numbers more than one million, which is perhaps twice the number that existed when Jamestown was established over 400 years ago. Thanks to the principles of sustainable use,…

Is Bushcraft The New Prepping Trend? Prepping has hit its peak and people have begun to realize you can only store so much for future use and even a warehouse full of water and food won’t do you any good if…

Stampede: You are Going to Want This Bad Boy! Bad Boy® Off Road, new Stampede 900 4x4, is a side-by-side with unmatched power, nimble suspension and handling, unrivaled hauling and storage capacity, for an extraordinary driver experience with exceptional reliability.

How His Smartphone Improved Gary Sefton's Turkey Hunts Gary Sefton uses his Smartphone and a ScentLook Hunting App to improve his wild turkey hunting success. And Gary shares how he uses the app and the smartphone to predict weather, find places to hunt,…

Bow Tuning Part 1: Paper Tuning From Ikes : This video talks about paper tuning. Which is the initial step in bow tuning. This is the first of a 3 part video parts 2 and 3 cover walk back tuning and…

6 Tips To Fly Your Meat Home Anyone who flies to hunt locations knows there are hurdles when transporting meat. The logistics of getting meat home is one of the more difficult to navigate in airline land. Here are 6 Tips that…

Bowhunters: Shot Placement on Wild Turkey Have you ever struggled with shot placement on wild turkeys while bowhunting? Check out this video on the anatomy and proper arrow placement and put more turkeys in your freezer.

Bowhunting Tip: Proper Whitetail Shot Placement - Dave Maas North American Hunter's Dave Maas explains why many deer bowhunters make marginal hits on whitetails, and how you can avoid making the same mistake this season.

The Cover-Up of Wolves and What They DO! The federal gov't won't tell the truth about how their wolf reintroduction program is going. They won't tell you the carnage wolves cause nor that they really don't know how many wolves are out there.…

VaneTec Announces 2016 Arrow Building Video Contest VaneTec owner Chris Metzgus stated, “We are excited to provide an opportunity for arrow builders to showcase their individual creativity as well as getting them connected to local pro shops.

Badlands Promotes Hunting Lifestyle Using the hashtag “mybadlandsapproach,” people are encouraged to share engaging photos of how they approach hunting, the outdoors or life in general.

Arrowhead Hobby Becomes Business When Brock Smith was a young boy, he found his first arrowhead in Lafayette County. “I think I was probably around 7 or 8 years old when I started looking for them and collecting them,”…

Angie Gets a HuntForce Buck Angie and Steve experienced what many hunters now know; HuntForce is the best solution for uploading, managing and organizing your trail camera photos.

New Deep Slice - From Innerloc The new Deep Slice™ is the first broadhead designed from the ground up to maximize the potential of the Injexion arrows and Deep Six components.

60X Custom Strings hires new National Sales Manager Through an extensive nationwide applicant search for a sales/archery professional, 60X has chosen Bart Shortall from Denton, Maryland to fill the position.

NEW Videos from Trophy Pursuit Two new shows from Trophy Pursuit. Watch the excitement with Mark Luster of taking a huge 187 buck and then gain information from Josh Martin on putting in your own food plot.

New Book Chronicles Badland's 20 Year Rise Capturing the struggle, persistence, and ultimate success of the Badlands brand, the 20 Year Anniversary Book is now available in a full-color hardbound limited edition volume.

HECS & Bowhunting.net Team Up For Savings If you really want to get close to the game you hunt then you will want to take advantage of this incredible offer from HECS. This year make the most of your time in the…

Gator Hunting for Big Gators The Resistance TV team go after a monster sized gator in the swamps of Louisiana with a nasty disposition and the smarts to match.

Above The Game partners with Wind Pro Above the Game, exciting bowhunting adventures uses The Wind Pro Mock Scrape System to bring in the bucks.

Frank Addington, Jr. to Appear at Columbus Cabela's Mr. Archery Excitement Frank Addington Jr brings his Bow and Arrow Razzle Dazzle to Columbus, Oh and Cabela's in Aug. Bring the family for a great show.

Alpen's New Rainier ED HD 25-75x86 Spotting Scope ALPEN OPTICS does it AGAIN: Alpen Optics New “WOW” Rainier ED HD 25-75x86 Waterproof Spotting Scope Model 856 won “EDITOR’S CHOICE” Outdoor Life Gear Test!

Above The Game partners with Lightning Camera Arms. Lightning Camera Arms are movable, adjustable arms that enabling hunters to easily and quietly position a video camera during a hunt.

60X Custom Strings July Giveaway This July Special Giveaway from 60X Custom Strings is good through July 31 while the SALE runs until July 23.

Special Offer HECS Stealthscreen Bowhunting.net fans, if you want to get closer to the game you hunt you have to get HECS Stealthscreen clothing and now you can get your suit for $30 less! Don't wait, do it NOW!

Independence Day SALE This special day comes also with a very special SALE from 60X Custom Stings. If you shoot, now is your chance to get the best strings at a huge discount. Celebrate.

Book Review: The Return of the Laramie Kid By Bear Hunter Magazine OnLine's Bill Vaznis "Action -packed plot is an easy read, but so clever is Vaznis that the reader who anticipates what's coming gets blindsided..."

Nugent's 'Kamp for Kids' Marks 25th Year 25 years ago guitar icon Ted Nugent began 'Kamp for Kinds' to get kids out of malls, off the streets, away from drugs and crime, into the woods and in touch with the natural healing…

Spypoint: Tiny-W3 Wireless Trail Camera System The Tiny-W3 gives a secure, wide ranging system that will show you exactly, in up to ten locations, what is going on in your area.

Archery Icon George Gardner Passes The world of archery sadly loses another great advocate of the sport with the passing of George Gardner. A tender, honest soul who will be missed by all.

VaneTec Adds More Color to Swift Series Vanes Archers asked and VaneTec responds. Swift Series of Vanes now offering 9 exciting, highly visible colors. What's on your arrows?