VIDEO: MICHELLE EICHLER MAKES WILD TURKEY CUTLETS

Michelle Eichler Shows You How To Cook Up
Great Tasting Wild Turkey Cutlets

Wild Turkey make delicious meals and snacks. In this video well known bowhunter Michelle Eichler shows you precisely how to slice the wild turkey cutlets and prepare the tasty breading mix for this disk. Plus Michelle shares her secret that takes these cutlets from good, to better, to best. Enjoy 

