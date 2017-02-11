VIDEO: BULL ELK CALLED TO LADY BOWHUNTER

By

Watch as Female Bowhunter Anetta comes face to face with a Colorado Bull Elk on a Colorado bowhunt.

Elk calling done right. Watch this Colorado Bull Elk called in from 80 yards as it stops only a few steps from Anetta. She wants to wait for a better shot angle … and the 7×6 Bull cooperates.  

To See 10 NEW Bowhunting Videos Every Day GO TO  http://bowhunting-videos.com.

  , ,

VIDEO: BULL ELK CALLED TO LADY BOWHUNTER added by on
View all posts by Bowhunting.Net →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.