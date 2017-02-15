VIDEO: 30 Seconds Of Black Eagle Arrow Action

From Black Eagle Arrows: Blaine Anthony made a very exciting 30 second video and we wanted to share it with everyone.

Black Eagle Video

I was going through some archives and came across this 30 second loop one of my great friends Blaine Anthony made and for us and wanted to share with everyone. Blaine your Awesome brother!! Can't wait to see you again at the ATA show.

Posted by Black Eagle Arrows on Thursday, December 10, 2015

For More Visit The Website For Black Eagle Arrows.

  

