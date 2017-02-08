The Bowhunter’s Field Manual: By Judd Cooney

Judd Cooney, noted outdoor writer and photogrpher; Tactics for big and small game.

Drawing on his years of bowhunting experience, Judd Cooney, one of America’s most prominent outdoor writers and photographers, offers practical information on bowhunting big and small game across North America. Cooney shares his unique wealth of bowhunting and hunting information with tips and tactics for pursuing whitetail and Coues deer, elk, caribou, moose, bears, antelopes, mule and blacktail deer, and cougars. He offers sage advice on how to bowhunt for turkeys, javelina, hogs, game birds, and waterfowl and first-rate advice on bowfishing.

