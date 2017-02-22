Siberian Coolers Unveils New ALPHA Series

Siberian Coolers, a company dedicated to meeting the needs of outdoorsmen who push themselves and their gear beyond the normal limits, is pleased to announce that, after a year in development, the new ALPHA Series of Coolers is now available.

Built upon the success of their existing proven line of coolers, the ALPHA Series has been designed from the ground up to be the best built cooler on the market for the best price possible. The ALPHA series features heavy duty roto-molded walls that are filled with up to 2.75” of insulation, keeping your catch, wild game, or favorite beverages chilled to the max. This extremely durable construction allows you to take it out in the elements and put it through the most strenuous day in the field or on the water with 100% confidence.

“Our goal from the beginning, at Siberian Coolers, was to build a high quality cooler and make it available at a price point that anyone can take advantage of,” said David Cronk, National Sales and Marketing Director. “With the new ALPHA Series, we have accomplished this and much more. This new series is feature packed and still comes in at a price below our competitors.”

The ALPHA Cam Latch System sits flush to the body face allowing the cooler to be tightly packed with other gear and to keep fly lines free. The Siberian Cam Latch is made with high quality nylon fiber infused thermoplastic and military grade hard-anodized aluminum, creating a latch system able to withstand use in extreme temperatures and corrosive saltwater environments. The latches can be easily opened and closed without sacrificing the integrity of the lid seal.

When performance and durability matter, turn to the Siberian ALPHA Series Coolers.

Siberian Coolers ALPHA Series Key Features:

Roto-Molded One Piece Design

PE Foam Injected for Superior Insulation

Durable LLDPE (Linear Low-Density Polyethene) Outer Shell

Heavy Duty Hard Anodized Aluminum Latches

Reversible EZ Slide/Sticky Rubber Feet

Stainless Steel Hinges

Tie Down Strap Slots

Hidden Pad Lock Plates

Siberian Coolers Lifetime Warranty

Colors: Granite or White

MSRP: 22 qt: $159.99, 45 qt: $229.99, 65 qt: $299.99, 85 qt: $349.99

For more information about the Siberian ALPHA Series Coolers or to see the full lineup of Siberian Coolers

About Siberian Coolers:

Founded in 2015 beneath the mountains of Bozeman, Montana, Siberian Coolers was born from the idea that everyone deserves a high-quality cooler at a realistic price. Siberian products are constructed using a high-temperature polyethylene roto-molding process. This process creates an extremely durable, one-piece cooler able to stay cold for days in a wide variety of outdoor settings. For more information, visit SiberianCoolers.com or call, 844-782-COLD.