Shemane Nugent’s ‘This Rocking’ Life’ Goes Live

I’m so excited to let you know that TODAY my podcast This Rockin’ Life went live and I’d love for you to check out!!

And can I ask a favor? Would you subscribe and leave a review? That would mean so much to me!

Here’s where to find it

(click the link below that matches your phone):

iTunes

Google Play Music

Android

Why’d I do it?

My love for radio began in 1980, when I was a newscaster at a college radio station, and then, I met my husband, Ted Nugent, when I was a traffic reporter at a rock’n roll radio station in Detroit. After getting married, raising a child and becoming an International Fitness Presenter, I still felt like something was missing in my life.

I’m a seeker. I want answers to the most important questions in life like, what’s my purpose in life….how can I be healthier, happier, more prosperous, and how can I eat chocolate cake and not gain a pound?

Doesn’t everyone?

I love hearing about what makes people tick, how they got to where they are today, what inspires them, and what their successes and failures are.

This Rockin’ Life is an educational, enlightening and entertaining podcast that will encompass a variety of topics from experts that can help you live an amazing life – a Rockin Life!

I’d be honored if you listened, loved it, wrote a review & shared it with your friends! My goal in life is to entertain, educate & enlighten. I hope this podcast does just that!

Keep Rockin!

For more please go to: Shemane Nugent

Share this: Facebook

Google

