Rocky Mountain Intros New Advantage Fixed-Blade Broadhead

The new Advantage broadhead is Rocky Mountain brand’s first broadhead to hit the market after a long hiatus. The Advantage is a 100-grain, 4-blade, cut-on-contact head that features a short profile with superior flight characteristics and maximum accuracy, even at the high speeds of today’s bows. With less surface area, flight is significantly enhanced on the new Rocky Mountain Advantage broadhead. The new Rocky Mountain Advantage broadhead has superior penetrative capabilities with the main stainless steel blades measuring .040-inch thick, and the bleeder blades are .036-inch thick. The cutting diameter of the Advantage head is 1 1/8 by 1 inch and has the sharpness to blow through bone. While the main blade will cut straight through thick hide and bone, the bleeder blades on this Rocky Mountain head creates an extra wide wound channel for maximum blood loss. If you are looking for a broadhead with exceptional accuracy, true bone-crushing penetration, leading blades that are easy to re-sharpen and are affordable, the new Rocky Mountain Advantage is the broadhead for you. Available at retailers nationwide and conveniently online at www.huntrockymountain.com, this new broadhead has a suggested retail of $24.99 for a three-pack. Headquartered in Superior, Wis., Rocky Mountain is a wholly owned subsidiary of FeraDyne Outdoors. Renowned for its fixed-blade technology since 1979, the Rocky Mountain brand was relaunched in 2017 and has expanded its offerings to other archery accessories including a bowsight line. For more information on Rocky Mountain, visit www.huntrockymountain.com; or write to 101 Main Street, Superior, WI 54880; or call 866-387-9307.