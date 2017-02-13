REVIEW: PSE CARBON AIR

By

Jason Balazs of OutdoorProductReview.com reviews the PSE Carbon Air and tells us what he thinks about this lightweight, fast new bow from PSE Archery.

 

Jason Balazs shoots an arrow from the PSE Carbon AIR through the Chronograph. How did it do?

 

  , ,

REVIEW: PSE CARBON AIR added by on
View all posts by Jason Balazs →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.