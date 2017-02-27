Realtree Mesh Back Cap by Outdoor Cap

The Realtree Mesh Back Cap by Outdoor Cap exudes outdoor style in a comfortable and practical design. This Realtree camo cap is ideal for the hunt or everyday wear with a pair of jeans and your favorite t-shirt.

The soft-structured camo cap features a mesh back for ventilation and weathered cotton for a worn, edgy look.

The Q3® Wicking Sweatband keeps sweat out of your eyes during warm days outdoors and the hook/loop closure ensures a comfortable and secure fit. 

Top off your outdoor look with this great-looking Realtree Mesh Back Cap by Outdoor Cap.

 

  

