Pope & Young Club Announces Potential New World’s Record American Elk

On September 10, 2016, Steve Felix of Seeley Lake, Montana spotted a tremendous bull in some low brush raking a tree. Steve glassed the bull and instantly knew it was a shooter. After closing the distance, the shot became now or never—10 more yards and the bull would be out of his shooting window. He drew in a deep breath, steadied his peep around his pin, found a spot on the bull and squeezed his release.

Steve’s American elk has an initial entry score that could surpass the existing World’s Record by over 17 inches. The current archery World’s Record American elk scored 412-1/8 inches, and was taken in Arizona in 2005. Steve’s elk has an initial entry score of 430 and is still subject to Panel Judging verification, which could change the official score.

This American elk is entered into the 30th Recording Period-which includes entries accepted into the P&Y Records Program from January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2016.

At the close of every two-year biennial recording period, numerical awards and honorable mentions are awarded to the most outstanding bow-harvested animals in each species category entered into the recording period. New world’s records are verified and proclaimed, and awards are presented to these outstanding animals during the Pope and Young Club’s biennial convention and awards banquet.

Prior to each biennial convention and awards banquet, outstanding trophies are sent to a designated site for panel judging. Panel Judging is the verification process of the final scores of antlers, horns and skulls of the highest-ranking North American big-game specimens. A handpicked team of highly knowledgeable and experienced certified official measurers gather for the actual scoring. Congratulations to Mr. Felix on this incredible animal!

This tremendous typical American elk, along with roughly 100 more outstanding North American trophies, will be a part of the 30th Biennium Big-Game Trophy Exhibit held at the P&Y Club’s National Convention in St. Louis, Missouri, April 5-8, 2017.

For more information or to register for the Pope and Young Clubs 30th Biennial Convention, go to: www.pope-young.org/convention/default.asp

The Pope and Young Club is a non-profit North American conservation and bowhunting organization dedicated to the promotion and protection of our bowhunting heritage, hunting ethics and wildlife conservation. The Club also maintains the universally recognized repository for the records and statistics on North American big game animals harvested with a bow and arrow.

Contact the Pope & Young Club office at: www.pope-young.org or P.O. Box 548, Chatfield, MN 55923, Ph: 507.867.4144

