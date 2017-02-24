New: ThermaCELL Model MR450

Thermacell took decades of feedback from their customers about the Handheld Repeller and completely revamped the design, creating the new MR450. The redesigned grill will allow for better airflow in an upright position, which will emit a more effective zone of protection if attached to your belt. The ignition switch is 50%-80% quieter, and every unit comes with a belt clip for easy access and storage. The most exciting feature is the Indicator light, which will illuminate when the unit has reached the appropriate temperature to emit the zone of protection. The indicator light will also let users know when the unit is not at the correct temperature – rather than being attacked by mosquitos. The MR450 uses the same mats and butane cartridges, so users will experience the same mosquito free sits in the tree stand or turkey blind.

MSRP $34.99

