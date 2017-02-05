Moultrie Intros The Deer Feeder Standard

Moultrie®, the best-selling brand of trail cameras, game feeders and wildlife management products, allows you to get the most bang for your buck with the easiest, most reliable, all-in-one feeder on the market: the Moultrie Deer Feeder Standard.

Moultrie’s Deer Feeder Standard is an all-in-one feeder that is designed to be completely reliable, sets up in minutes because of tool-free assembly, and is extremely affordable due to its simplistic and durable design. Moultrie has spent years design and perfecting feeder designs of all levels, and the Deer Feeder Standard marries some of the best qualities from various feeder lines.

Made from durable, UV-resistant plastic, the Moultrie 30-gallon hopper has a fill height of 5.5 feet for easy ground-level access. The Deer Feeder Standard offers proprietary Quick-Lock technology for contents dispersion, which includes a metal spin plate for increased durability, exceptional critter deterrence and an incredibly long lifespan for years of hassle-free use.

Perhaps the most notable feature is that the digital timer allows the scheduling of up to four feed sessions a day, each ranging from 1-20 seconds per session. Four AA batteries are included with the Deer Feeder Standard, so the only thing left to buy is the feed of your choosing.

Moultrie The Deer Feeder Standard

Simplistic design pairs with proprietary Quick-Lock technology to create the ultimate deer feeder.

Deer Feeder Standard Highlighted Features:

Quick-Lock Technology for reliable feed dispersion

Metal spin plate for years of hassle-free use

4-AA batteries included, allows the use of Lithium batteries for increased battery life

30-gallon hopper

Digital timer programs up to four feed times per day, from 1-20 seconds each

External power port for solar panel

Feeder height 5.5 feet

Deer Feeder Standard MSRP: $89.99

For more information about any Moultrie products please visit www.moultriefeeders.com.

About Moultrie

As the leaders in game management, Moultrie’s dedication to producing reliable and easy to use products has kept Moultrie as the top-selling brand in trail cameras and game feeders, for over 35 years. With an insight for innovation, a commitment to excellence and continuous improvement, Moultrie is driven to develop new and superior products, year after year.