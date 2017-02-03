Leica Announces Exclusive Ultravid HD-PLUS Edition Safari 2017 Binoculars

Ultravid 32 Edition Safari with Aneas Bag

Leica Sport Optics announces a limited special edition of its flagship Ultravid HD-Plus high-performance binoculars featuring luxurious green leather armoring and an elegant Aneas carrying case.  Available in four models, the Edition Safari’s production is exclusively limited to 100 of each, making this edition not only distinctive but highly collectible.

 

 

 
Ultravid 8×32 HD-Plus Edition Safari

 

Already widely acclaimed for rugged durability and exceptional optical performance in all manner of viewing conditions, Leica has added a new layer of sophisticated refinement, making Ultravid HD-Plus Edition Safari 2017 binoculars an ideal companion for luxury and adventure travel expeditions.  Green leather armoring enhances a lightweight magnesium body designed to withstand the rigors of both Mother Nature and human nature.  Two provided sets of leather carry straps add style and functionality, and the leather-trimmed Aneas case affords attractive elegance and protection.        

 

The core of every Leica Ultravid HD-Plus binocular remains its exceptional optical performance.  Featuring industry-leading glass technologies, Ultravid HD-Plus binoculars deliver the highest light transmission of any of its famed Leica Ultravid predecessors.  Images are stunningly clearer, brighter and crisper thanks to advanced-engineered lenses and coatings and high-definition SCHOTT HT prism glass.  With Ultravid HD-Plus binoculars, users can count on exceptional viewing performance delivered from the earliest dawn deep into the latest dusk

 

 

 
Ultravid 8×42 HD-Plus Edition Safari

 

Ultravid HD-Plus Edition Safari is available in four models: 8×32 and 10×32 with selling prices of $2,199 and $2,249 respectively, and 8×42 and 10×42 with selling prices of $2,499 and $2,549 respectively.  

For more information, check out http://us.leica-camera.com/.  

 

