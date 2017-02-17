LEARN HOW TO USE A MOUTH CALL FROM CHRIS PARRISH

This Video has everything you need to know about
calling turkeys with a mouth call.

IN THIS VIDEO Learn the basics of How to Yelp, Cut, Cluck, Keekee, and Purr on a mouth call for wild turkey calling and hunting. Chris Parrish, 14x National Turkey Calling Champion gives expert tips and demonstrations on the rhythm and the sounds on a Diaphragm call. Learn these basic turkey calls and fundamentals and have better success during the spring and in calling competitions. These are the best turkey calls to learn to bag a gobbler.

