INSIDE THE MIND OF TURKEY CALLER BILLY YARGUS

By

Billy Yargus, NWTF World Champion turkey Caller, is on a turkey hunt and tells us what he does as the hunt comes down and the gobbler shows us why Billy did those things.

  ,

INSIDE THE MIND OF TURKEY CALLER BILLY YARGUS added by on
View all posts by Robert Hoague →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.