Guidefitter Upgraded Mobile App for Hunting and Fishing Enthusiasts

Guidefitter, the online network for guided hunting & fishing adventures, is excited to announce that it has released a significant update and rebrand to its mobile app for sportsmen.

The new Guidefitter app has been updated to promote increased interaction between adventurers. The Guidefitter app is available immediately on both Android and iOS mobile platforms, in their respective Google Play and App Store.

“This is a significant update to our mobile app, adding more ways for people to tag each other in photos and to share in their outdoor adventures – including in real-time, with our unique check-ins,” said Bryan Koontz, founder / CEO of Guidefitter. “We’ll be releasing many updates to the Guidefitter app this year and also have apps planned for our Verified Pro guides and outfitters later in 2017.”

Guidefitter Re-Brands and Updates Mobile App for Hunting and Fishing Enthusiasts

Mentions and Check-in Features Now Available on the Updated Guidefitter App

Some of the updated features of the Guidefitter app, which encourage user engagement include:

Mentions: Users will be able to mention other Guidefitter adventurers in their posts and comments, simply by typing in the @ symbol and then the first three characters of an individual’s username, which triggers a dropdown selection. The user will get notified when they’ve been mentioned and all mentions are linked to a user’s profile.

Check-ins: A Guidefitter app user can check-in and let others know, "I'm Hunting," or "I'm Fishing," and if so desired, users can share their location with other app users. These check-in posts will stay active in the feed for 12 hours, but will live on a user's profile long term; this will allow the user to look back at their hunting or fishing season. Users receive a notification when the sportsmen they follow check-in.

Along with these two new features on the Guidefitter mobile app is its integration with Guidefitter.com. All of a user’s check-ins and mentions will populate the Guidefitter user profile they have created, along with populating the activity feed.

To download the Guidefitter app for Android, visit the Google Play Store. For iOS, visit Apple’s App Store. To view the Braggin’ Wall, visit www.guidefitter.com/bragging-wall.

About Guidefitter

Guidefitter is the online network for guided hunting & fishing adventures. It is the destination for consumers seeking and sharing guided adventures of a lifetime, the platform for outfitters to save money and run a better business, and the influencer marketing and sales channel for outdoor gear manufacturers. Guidefitter members and the information they share through web and mobile apps, represent the pulse of the guided hunting and fishing industry. For more information about Guidefitter, visit www.guidefitter.com.

