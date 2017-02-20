Get in Close with the Spot & Stalk Turkey Decoy from Rinehart Targets

Rinehart Targets continues to diversify the Doloma Decoy line with the introduction of the Spot & Stalk Turkey Decoy. A product built for an extremely action-packed method of hunting.

Run-and-gun turkey hunting continues to grow in popularity each and every year. Spot and stalk decoys and turkey fans have been an effective technique, but they’re typically bulky, hard to manage and ineffective on weary birds due to their un-natural appearance. The Rinehart Spot & Stalk Turkey Decoy is the solution.

“A lot of thought was put into the Rinehart Spot & Stalk Turkey Decoy,” stated James McGovern, President of Rinehart Targets. “There isn’t a decoy of its kind that has the realism that this product displays, all while having the necessary features to be extremely user friendly in the field.”

This life-size decoy is hand-painted and professionally sculpted for an ultra-natural appearance. Its Rinehart foam construction allows the decoy to be extremely quiet when in the presence of a turkey’s keen sense of hearing. The decoy is UV resistant allowing its perfect appearance to remain effective over long periods of time. It also sports an easy-stack design for simple storage as spring turkey season turns into summer.

FEATURES:

Turkey Fan Included

Life-Size

Easy-Stack Design

Ultra-Quiet Rinehart Foam Construction

UV Resistant Foam

Hand Painted

Professionally Sculpted

MSRP: $129.99

About Rinehart Targets:

Since 1999 Rinehart Targets has been manufacturing the best 3D archery targets on the market, and Rinehart expanded their offerings with the introduction of the Doloma Decoys. A combination of quality, durability and unique offerings makes all Rinehart products one of a kind and true in both scale and detail thanks to Rinehart’s award-winning team of wildlife sculptors. Rinehart’s diverse target line has been extremely well received by all levels of archery shooters and will continue to introduce cutting-edge technology in the future.