Fred Bear: The Beginning

Fred Bear, a leader in the worlds of archery and bowhunting.

Fred Bear was a true pioneer of archery and bowhunting as we know it today. Fred was an innovator in the world of bowhunting and archery, as well as  bow making and the inventing of new archery products and bow making equipment and processes. In this video discover the history of Fred Bear amd his legacy, Bear Archery.

