Fred Bear On The History Of Bows

History Of The Bow by Fred Bear, Part 1

Fred Bear had extensive knowledge of the history of the bow and archery and he shares it with us in this video segment. See some very unique ancient bows. See and learn about the church bow that shot arrows 900 yards and was used in combat 500 years ago.

A prolific inventor, Fred Bear was the first to use fiberglass on bows. And his innovative techniques for  laminate the bow’s limbs led to the first production bows to be sold in sporting goods stores. This video is extremely informative. 

