Finding Deer In Unexpected Places

Why Don’t We Do It In The Road? Look For Deer That Is.

Exactly twenty years ago I moved from a big city to the country. But not just anywhere, I bought a place that was directly across the west fence from the 1,000 acre property that myself and 5 other friends had leased for 12 years to deerhunt whitetail deer. This property is remote enough that no one else lives on the all but forgotten County Road where my place is.

At the time that I moved I considered myself a good bow and arrow deer hunter. After all, I had spent double or more time in the deer woods than anyone I knew.

My first year out here where my only neighbors are whitetail deer, wild turkey and wild hogs showed me precisely what I knew about deer … not much.

Sure I had located deer in places like the canyon, gulches, near farm crop fields, along the river, in strips of trees, as well as regularly used fence crossings. But there was more to learn, a lot more.

So today lets talk about a place deer use regularly that I overlooked for years. The bumpy 3-mile long County Road that ends in half a mile past my house. The road is made of Caliche, ground up rock, which is twice as dusty than a dirt road is, but a little bit firmer and it dries out faster.

Sitting in my office I can see my front yard, the 1-lane Caliche road, and a 40 acre crop field bordered 440 yards away by trees, a mixture of hardwoods and cedars. In the past the rancher, who once lived where I do now, planted oats in that 40 acres every year and it was a big hit with the local deer herd. The current land owner lets the field’s native grasses grow and bales them up each year.

These days, I frequently see does, bucks and wild turkeys in that field, which makes total sense considering it’s history. But what I was surprised to learn was that the Caliche road gets regular deer movement. Deer cross it. Deer travel adjacent to it. Deer travel down it.

Let’s take a look.

Yesterday I hid where I could see down the road and take pictures. It worked. I got this picture of a buck and two does near the road.

Even though it was February 2 the bucks in our area still have their antlers. And as long as those antlers are attached to their heads they are thinking about getting with does. When a doe walked along the nearby fence by the road a nice buck hurried over to see if she had any interest in hanging out. She didn’t.

The buck walked down the fence to the gate by the road and looked around.

In the future I’ll see if I can take more pictures involving this remote road and deer movement.

TO BE CONTINUED …