Experience Versatility and Portability with the Pyramid Target

With years of experience in crafting the most lifelike, durable and realistic archery targets in the industry, Rinehart Targets is pleased to introduce the new Pyramid Target.

If you’re looking for the best, lightweight and portable archery target, the Rinehart Pyramid Target is the answer. Whether you’re wanting to shoot the bow in the backyard or you’re in need of a convenient camp target to make sure your setup shoot true before the hunt, the Pyramid will suit your needs perfectly.

“We’re very excited about the introduction of the Pyramid Target,” stated James McGovern, President of Rinehart Targets. “It’s the ideal product for archers looking for a versatile and portable shooting option, all at a great price point.”

This target features four shooting sides, all within an easy-carry design. The Pyramid Target is made of 100 percent Rinehart Signature Series Foam to ensure a long-lasting product with even the heaviest of use. The target features the Minute of Angle (MOA) grid, which allows for easy and effective adjustment of an archer’s sight or a crossbow shooter’s scope.

The highly visible target zones on the Pyramid allow shooters to practice in low-light conditions without a doubt in their mind on where the bull’s-eye lives.

The New Rinehart Pyramid Target Is an Archer’s and Crossbow Shooter’s Dream

FEATURES:

Lightweight

Extreme Portability

Solid Signature Series Foam

Easy-Carry Handle

SPECS:

MSRP: $69.99

Weight: 7 pounds

Dimensions: 14 inches high and 18 inches wide

About Rinehart Targets:

Since 1999 Rinehart Targets has been manufacturing the best 3D archery targets on the market, and Rinehart expanded their offerings with the introduction of the Doloma Decoys. A combination of quality, durability and unique offerings makes all Rinehart products one of a kind and true in both scale and detail thanks to Rinehart’s award-winning team of wildlife sculptors. Rinehart’s diverse target line has been extremely well received by all levels of archery shooters and will continue to introduce cutting-edge technology in the future.

