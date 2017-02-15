CHRIS PARISH: WHEN AND HOW TO CALL GOBBLERS

By

Learn When as well as How to Turkey Call from 14x National Turkey Calling Champion Chris Parrish. Hear the sounds wild turkeys make and find out when to use them and how.

 

  ,

CHRIS PARISH: WHEN AND HOW TO CALL GOBBLERS added by on
View all posts by Robert Hoague →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.