Blackwater Series: by RISE Fishing Company

Designed to handle drag-burning runs from the world’s toughest steelhead and salmon, the Blackwater Spey and Switch Series fly rods yield a rare combination of finesse and power. Constructed from the high grade graphite, the medium-fast action will load your Scandi and Skagit heads with ease. The Blackwater series rods are designed with input from world class guides and fly casters and the result is a high performance set of tools for your two-handed needs.

Watch the Rise Fishing video channel and you quickly realize their products are built for fisherman, by fisherman. The Blackwater Spey and Switch rods are available in sizes ranging from the 11′-6/7 weight to the 14′-9 weight. The lighter end models are ideal for small steelhead and salmon rivers where tight casting is a necessity. They even double as trout rods. The larger models have the casting power for big, open waters where distance casts and long runs are critical. They will punch through wind and deliver your flies on point.

The Blackwater Series rods are the ones you take on that big trip across the globe. They are versatile and can handle trips for steelhead in British Columbia, salmon in Alaska, Patagonia and around the globe. Use the shorter rods for steelhead on small great lakes tributaries and the longer ones for broad runs on Olympic Peninsula. The features speak for themselves:

  • Supreme grade cork grip for durability and long days swinging flies
  • Medium-Fast Action Adapts to Most Conditions
  • High End Guides are durable and allow line to shoot smoothly
  • Four pieces with a sock and rod tube for easy travel
  • Available in six different sizes to suit your needs

For more information, please visit:  www.risefishing.com.

