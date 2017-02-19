Blackwater Series: by RISE Fishing Company

Experience Versatility and Portability with the Pyramid Target The highly visible target zones on the Pyramid allow shooters to practice in low-light conditions without a doubt in their mind on where the bull’s-eye lives.

Guidefitter Upgraded Mobile App for Hunting and Fishing Enthusiasts Guidefitter is the online network for guided hunting & fishing adventures. It is the destination for consumers seeking and sharing guided adventures, the platform for outfitters to save money and run a better business, and…

Moultrie Intros The Deer Feeder Standard Moultrie’s Deer Feeder Standard is an all-in-one feeder that is designed to be completely reliable, sets up in minutes because of tool-free assembly, and is extremely affordable due to its simplistic and durable design.

Moultrie M-40 Game Cam Reaches Far And Fast The M-40 game camera, from Moultrie, sports exceptionally impressive statistics in two of the top-ranking feature categories that matter most in game cameras: trigger speed and flash range.

Knight & Hale’s Legend Series Three Pack of Turkey Diaphragm Calls Harold Knight has been designing calls since he was a teenager, and like any good tinkerer, he has always kept a secret stash of personal designs. The Legend Series marks the opening of that vault.

Tag-Team Coyotes With Knight & Hale’s His And Hers Howler Combo When paired together, the His and Hers Howler Combo grants hunters with the ability to create life-like reproductive and territorial calls—which can bring coyotes running even after they’ve been hunted hard and have heard every…

Code Blue Revolutionizes Scent Control with D/Code System The development of the silver nanoparticle, in microscopic size, is able to invade and destroy bacteria and other odor-causing microorganisms. This results in a product that has the capability to destroy more human scent than…

Mystery Ranch Intros SCAPEGOAT 25 Backpack With the SCAPEGOAT 25, hunters have a fast and light solution aimed at scouting missions and day hunts where only critical gear is needed.

Sitka Gear Diverge Photo Contest: Voting Now Open! More than 10,000 photos have been submitted on Facebook and Instagram with the #Diverge5 hashtag, and the SITKA Team has selected 30 Finalist photos – 10 in each category of Big Game, Whitetail and Waterfowl.

Prime Archery’s Centergy Hybrid: For Long Axle-To-Axle Shooters The Centergy Hybrid offers a level of balance and stability never before available to archers,with a longer axle-to-axle length which makes the Hybrid as comfortable on the shooting line as it is in the field.

Durability Means Carbon Express Nano.166 Carbon Express®, the leader in archery performance technology, introduces a high performance, durable target arrow designed specifically for the beginner to intermediate target archer.

Watson AirLock Intros the 'Black Bag' The Black Bag is specifically designed to store your scent free clothing during travel and time away from the woods. This water and odor resistant storage system is exclusively available at Dick’s Sporting Goods and…

Rinehart R100 Excels in 2016 The Rinehart R100 recently concluded it’s 2016 season which saw over 9,100 archers participate throughout 18 different events from California to New York. And, The shoot enjoyed a 15% increase in attendance from 2015 to…

Sitka Gear Challenges Hunters to Diverge SITKA Gear has challenged hunters to see things differently through the Diverge Photo Contest. The fifth annual Diverge Photo Contest is underway, with the purpose of bringing hunters together to continue to shape the way…

Tilt-N-Go: Hitch Hauler, Game Cart and Trailer All In One The Tilt-and-Go game cart sports a large 20-inch by 48.25-inch carrying surface that can be used for transporting anything imaginable up to 300 pounds.

The Vixen Joins the Wiebe Knives Lineup The Vixen features a folding, replaceable-blade design sporting a surgical-grade scalpel for a long-lasting and consistent edge to work with.

New From Carbon Express - X-Force Blade Crossbow Brings category-leading performance to entry-level hunters, the X-Force Blade delivers speed, repeatable accuracy and more than 86 foot-pounds of kinetic energy in a light-weight package.

Rinehart Offers New Motion-Focused Whitetail Doe Decoy The new Doloma Doe is hand-sculpted by world-class wildlife artists for unmatched realism using specialized, durable and life-like material. This decoy features a patented design, ultra-quiet Rinehart foam for silent transport and folds up for…

Moultrie Offers Easy to Use Feed Station No electronics and no moving parts, this gravity-fed model offers unbeatable value and unmatched ease of use. Simply strap the Feed Station to a tree, fill the hopper and walk away—no batteries or assembly required.

Moultrie Now Offers Products For Total Game Management With Addition Of Attractants and Minerals The Moultrie brand represents a complete dedication to total game management, and therefore the next logical piece of the game management plan was for Moultrie to move into minerals and attractants.

Everyone Should Have a Sidekick The new Siberian 22 Quart Sidekick is a the perfect size cooler to throw in the boat or ATV for a day on the water or in the woods, as well as riding shotgun with…

Moultrie Announces New Cellular Trail Camera System: Moultrie Mobile New Moultrie Mobile™, a technologically advanced trail camera system for hunters to view images and control cameras remotely over the internet.

See Without Being Seen: Light Your Way With The Wild Micro 150 Green LED Flashlight Ultimate Wild® gives hunters the opportunity to see at night without being seen—with the Micro 150 Green LED flashlight.

The Power to Pull Summit Treestand's new multi-use Game Cart designed with the power to remove big game animals from the thickest, hardest to access areas in the woods.

Bombproof Jacket and Pants for Extreme Conditions Sitka Gear, the industry leader in performance hunting gear, announces the introduction of their re-designed Coldfront Jacket and Pants.

Joe Thomas Harvests the Mule Deer of a Lifetime It’s the start of a new season here on Summit’s High Places and the crew is ready to start things off with a bang in Colorado.

Moultrie Panoramic 150i Wins Top Camera Award Moultrie Panoramic 150i Wins Top Camera Award for the 2014 Annual Game & Fish/Sportsman Reader’s Choice Awards

From Top to Bottom - The Hit List The Hit List by Moultrie - TV air times are: The Outdoor Channel - Tuesdays 8:00 p.m., Thursdays 1:30 a.m., and Fridays 3:30 p.m. All times Eastern Standard.

Let The Feeding Begin 15-Gallon, 100-pound capacity Directional Feeder offers feed pattern of 30 degrees for narrow feeding trails, operates on a 6-volt battery

Field Dressing Easier With Buck UP User-friendly tripod with unique winch, cable, and pulley attachment that aids in skinning and processing harvested big game.

Moultrie Sets the Bar…Again Moultrie has pulled out all the stops and incorporated “invisible” NO-GLOW illumination

A Texas Size Rinehart R100 Rinehart R100 archery competition at the famous Cinnamon Creek Ranch in Roanoke, Texas on April 12th and 13th.

Knight and Hale’s Lethal One-Two Punch The Magic Mooncutter and Black Mamba, prime mouth calls from Knight and Hale to help you get your birds in close.

Rinehart R100 in Lindsborg, Kansas Archers of all levels and ages are encouraged to come out and experience the best 3D archery targets in the world.

Call Like a Champion Pot call made of a select walnut, kiln dried to 8% moisture level eliminates any wood changes.

No Hiding From Moultrie's 150i 70-ft No-Glow flash and three infrared motion sensors that cover a super-wide, 150-degree detection area.

Get into the Game with Quest Just getting into the sport or ready to take the next step the Radical fits the bill.

PRADCO Outdoor Brands Launches New Website State-of-the-art website features successful hunting and fishing brands that PRADCO Outdoor Brands is proud to call its own.

Stay in the Shadows with Code Blue Camo Face Paint Deep black color blends naturally with shadows, branches and leaves to provide the cover-up that is needed in the field.

Rogue Warrior Predator Call Bring Them into Range with the Rogue Warrior Predator Call from Knight and Hale Game Calls.

New Feeder Hog Light from Moultrie Electrifying New Feeder Hog Light from Moultrie Reveals Night Time Hog Feeding Like Never Before

G5 2014 Cmax Full Containment Dropaway Rest 360 degrees of containment, the Cmax has the versatility to take on any fletching orientation.

Heartland's Rack Maker Deer Blocks Rack Maker Deer Blocks are fortified with quality vitamins and minerals and are designed to supplement regular nutritional sources in your deer habitat.

Add a Little Life to Target Shooting Removable High Definition DuraShot™ No-Tear Faces from Big Green Targets

Rinehart’s New Woodland Hunter New self-healing” foam for unmatched durability capable of absorbing all arrows and bolts and easy removal.

G5 Prime Shooter, Dave Cousins Makes Archery History Dave Cousins has done what no archer has ever done: win all major World Archery Championships; Outdoor, Indoor, Field, 3D, Outdoor World Cup, Indoor World Cup, and World Games.

A Test for the Ultimate Hunting Crew Watch as Harold Knight hunts a big bull in NM and then it’s off to AL for opening day of the turkey season,

Deer Splitter from Viking Solutions New Deer Splitter makes splitting the chest cavity and pelvic bone a breeze.

Carbon Express Shooter Sets New World Record Pro Staff Shooter Christopher Perkins of Canada set the 50 meter Outdoor World Record with a score of 715 at the Canadian Nationals with CXL Pro Arrows.