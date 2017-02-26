Black Hole Introduces an Affordable Four-Sided Crossbow Target

Building on the popularity of crossbow shooting and taking technology and design cues from its current lineup of four-sided, wrapped, open-layer targets, Black Hole has introduced the new price competitive-yet-durable Crossbow target. The front and back of the Crossbow target can stop broadheads and field tips, and field tips can be used on the woven poly-wrapped sides.

This new Black Hole Crossbow target features the patented friction-layered design that allows the bolts to enter between open layers of friction foam. Rated to stop bolts travelling in excess of 400 feet per second, the Black Hole Crossbow target uses the heat and friction generated from penetration to solidly grab and stop bolts. In just a few seconds, the heat dissipates, and the bolt releases, allowing for easy one-handed removal.

Measuring 16 inches by 16 inches by 14 inches, the new Black Hole Crossbow target offers high-contrast graphics that aid in the visibility for shooting longer distances, which is especially important when shooting a crossbow. This new target also offers multiple offset aiming spots for extended target life.

The Black Hole Crossbow is competitively priced at $69.99. With no MAP (minimum advertised pricing), dealers have more flexibility in promoting and selling this new target.

Headquartered in Superior, Wis., Black Hole is a wholly owned subsidiary of FeraDyne Outdoors. The products are proudly made in the U.S.A. For more information on Black Hole visit www.blackholetarget.com; write to 101 Main Street, Superior, WI 54880; or call 866-387-9307.