ATSKO HUNTING COMBO: SAVINGS PACK

By

ATSKO offers you everything you need to make yourself less visible to game animals when you are hunting.

  • Your own special 380 nanometer UV Light so that you can check your old and new camo for UV Reflection. A $6.95 value.
  • The booklet “How Game Animals See”. Valued at $4.00
  • An 18 wash-load bottle of Sport Wash which normally sells for $7.40
  • A spray bottle of U-V-Killer – Enough to treat two complete sets of camo. That’s two shirts, two pairs of pants and two hats. A $14.88 retail value.
  • Complete directions and a one hour DVD, worth $8.00
  • Total cost: $41.23
  • Your Cost: $23.99 (YOU SAVE $17.24) 
  • SAVE NOW..

ATSKO HUNTER COMBO

  , ,

ATSKO HUNTING COMBO: SAVINGS PACK added by on
View all posts by Robert Hoague →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.