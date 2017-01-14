Zeiss Announces New Mobile Hunting & Shooting App

Carl Zeiss Sports Optics, the world’s leading manufacturer of high performance sports optics, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Mobile Hunting & Shooting App available for the iPhone iOS and Android devices.

Hunters and shooters alike can now download the new ZEISS Hunting App for Apple and Android devices. The app is a free download and offers many impressive features for hunting, shooting and scouting. A ballistic calculator for precise long-distance shots, a field notes journal with photo capture entry function, GPS tagging for the documentation of scouting or hunting experiences and a detailed, global weather forecast.

“With the ZEISS Hunting App we address the tech-minded and modern day passionate hunter,” explains Matthias Raff, Product Manager at Sports Optics. “The large number of features optimally support planning, the success of the hunt and documentation. Registered users benefit from a reliable database and can access their account using several different devices.”

Customizable dashboard

Once the app is opened, the dashboard – the user’s customizable homepage, offers a quick overview of the preferred features. This means you always have the most important functions ready at your fingertips.

Feature overview

The integrated ballistic calculator allows hunters and shooters to easily customize the settings to suit their ZEISS long-distance shooting products – be it Rapid-Z®, ASV+, ASV LongRange, or ASV Competition. Characteristics of different calibers and loads, as well as the impact of current weather conditions and the inclination angle at the point of impact, can be precisely determined. You can select from an extensive database containing over 5,000 calibers and cartridges.

The hunting field notes journal also contains many practical functions: every shot and harvest, every sighting and other events during the hunt can be saved with photos and GPS data in a separate entry. This allows the app users to optimally record events, the game seen in the hunting area and their own hunting experiences. If a shot is taken, it can be easily tagged via GPS through the shooters and the target’s position and then displayed on a map. The journal shows all entries in chronological order and can be appropriately filtered.

The weather tool displays the forecast for five days – temperature and precipitation, wind direction and speed, humidity and air pressure are displayed hour by hour. A compass function and the glare-free, automatic night mode round off the list of features available.

“We wanted those who use our proprietary ballistic reticles and target knobs for precision shooting and hunting to have a tool that could be used virtually anywhere – even when you don’t have a cell signal or Wifi connection,” stated Tom Andrews, Vice President of Carl Zeiss Sports Optics. “We are constantly striving to provide truly innovative technology that will assist our passionate customers when they are out in the field.”

To download the app go to http://www.zeiss.com/sports-optics/en_us/hunting/experience/hunting-app.html

YouTube How to Use ZEISS Hunting & Shooting App:https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeDB8p5nCsgIlNE42Cdkv41uB7xKQJy4M

For more information on the new ZEISS Hunting & Shooting App and all ZEISS award winning products, please visit us at www.zeiss.com/us/sports-optics or join us at facebook.com/CarlZeissHuntingUS.