VIDEO: Self Filmed Ohio Bowhunter bags big 11-point

By

Bowhunting action from Ohio. After hunting hard for the past two seasons, LG Shea closes the deal on a buck they’ve had on camera for a few years. “The Heavy 11” makes the mistake of strolling through on a late November afternoon during the rut.

CLICK ON THE IMAGE BELOW TO SEE THE VIDEO…

 

  ,

VIDEO: Self Filmed Ohio Bowhunter bags big 11-point added by on
View all posts by Robert Hoague →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.