VIDEO CLASSIC: Fred Bear Dangerous Game Bow Hunting!

In this Historic video of Fred Bear bowhunting in Africa.; Elephant, Cape Buffalo, Kudu and many other African Game taken with archery gear.

Fred Bear at his bowhunting best, stealthily stalking into bow range in the wilds of Mozambique Africa. Go with this archery and bowhunting icon on this historic hunt for Cape Buffalo, Elephant, Trophy Kudu, Warthog and more.

Fred Bear stalks within bow range of a group of African Elephants.

Fred Bear makes a successful stalk on a trophy buck Kudu and takes his shot.

